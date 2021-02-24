Egypt Approves Sputnik V, AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccines for Emergency Use - Drug Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Egypt authorized two coronavirus vaccines, Russia's Sputnik V and another one developed by the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca company, for emergency use, the country's Drug Authority said on Wednesday.

"The authority has granted licenses for emergency use of two vaccines ” Sputnik V and AstraZeneca/AZD1222," the authority said in a statement, specifying that the latter was imported from South Korea.

According to the authority, the vaccines passed through the necessary estimate procedures in the health body's laboratories to ensure their safety and effectiveness.

To date, Egypt approved four COVID-19 vaccines, as the country's health authorities previously licensed the Covidshield vaccine and China's Sinopharm.