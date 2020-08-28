UrduPoint.com
Egypt Arrests Top Muslim Brotherhood Leader

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:35 PM

Egypt on Friday arrested a top leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, the latest swept up by Cairo's long-running crackdown against the group, the interior ministry said

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Egypt on Friday arrested a top leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, the latest swept up by Cairo's long-running crackdown against the group, the interior ministry said.

Mahmud Ezzat, the group's acting leader, has already been handed two death sentences in absentia, as well as life imprisonment.

Egypt has jailed thousands of members and supporters of the group since the army's ouster of president Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Cairo has blacklisted the Brotherhood as a "terrorist" organisation, but the group has consistently denied any link to violence.

"National security has communicated information concerning the arrest of the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mahmud Ezzat," the interior ministry said in a statement.

He was "apprehended in a residential area east of the capital, despite incessant rumours circulated by officials of the Brotherhood about his presence abroad," the ministry added.

The 76-year-old had already been sentenced on charges including "participation in the management of a terrorist organisation", "collaboration with armed terrorist groups" and "endangering the foundations of the state."Ezzat, a member of the Brotherhood since the 1960s, spent time in prison under the presidencies of both Gamal Abdel Nasser and Hosni Mubarak, and has served as the organisation's acting leader several times.

