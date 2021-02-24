MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Egypt granted emergency use authorization to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday, confirming information provided by the Egyptian Drug Authority.

"Egypt is the 35th country in the world to approve Sputnik V.

It is also the most populated country in the middle East with over 100 million people. Egyptian Drug Authority has approved the vaccine under the emergency use authorization procedure," RDIF said in a press release.

"Egypt is the most populated country of the Middle East and the decision of the Egyptian Drug Authority to include Sputnik V in the national vaccine portfolio demonstrates the appreciation of safety and efficacy of the vaccine," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev noted.