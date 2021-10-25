UrduPoint.com

Egypt Calls For Restraint In Sudan After Military Coup

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Egypt called for restraint in Sudan on Monday after the military arrested the country's acting prime minister and dissolved the transitional government.

"Egypt urges all parties in Sudan to show restraint and responsibility, while giving a priority to the country's higher interests and a national consensus," the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Sudanese Gen.

Abdel-Fattah Burhan declared a state of emergency in a televised statement aired in the afternoon, prompting thousands to take to the streets to protest the military takeover. The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors says at least 12 people were injured in clashes by security forces.

The coup comes more than two years after demonstrators forced longtime president Omar Bashir out of office and put a civilian government in place that was to oversee transition to a democratic rule.

