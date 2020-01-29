UrduPoint.com
Egypt Calls On Israel, Palestinians To Start Dialog Under US Aegis To Study MidEast Deal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 01:20 AM

Egypt Calls on Israel, Palestinians to Start Dialog Under US Aegis to Study MidEast Deal

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Egypt calls on the parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to begin negotiations under the auspices of the United States to study thoroughly the so-called "deal of the century," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump unveiled his middle East peace plan earlier in the day, declaring it a "win-win" opportunity for both Israel and the Palestinians.

"Cairo praises Washington's efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace for the Palestinian cause, which helps to maintain stability and security in the Middle East and to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," the ministry said in a statement.

"Egypt calls on both sides to carefully study the American vision for peaceful settlement, to clarify all its details, and start a dialogue to resume negotiations under the aegis of the United States," the statement said.

