Egypt, Chad Agree to Coordinate Positions on Sudan - Egyptian Foreign Ministry

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Chadian Interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno have agreed to coordinate their countries' positions on Sudan to achieve a cessation of hostilities between the Sudanese warring parties, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Chadian Interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno have agreed to coordinate their countries' positions on Sudan to achieve a cessation of hostilities between the Sudanese warring parties, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Shoukry met with the Chadian leader in N'Djamena while on a trip to Chad and South Sudan, and passed him a message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi related to the countries' bilateral relations and their positions on Sudan. The Egyptian foreign minister emphasized during the meeting that the crisis in Sudan is affecting all neighboring countries.

"At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to communicate closely at various levels in the future, and to coordinate their positions at the regional and international levels in order to stop the ongoing war and to preserve Sudan's integrity, unity and sovereignty," the statement reads.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes in Sudan, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 400 dead and more than 4,000 injured.