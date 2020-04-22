UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Charges Female Blogger Over 'Inappropriate' Videos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Egypt Charges Female Blogger Over 'Inappropriate' Videos

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Popular Egyptian blogger Hanin Hossam was charged with challenging the public morality on Tuesday for posting "inappropriate" videos of herself on social media.

The country's chief prosecutor, Hamada el Sawy, has ordered an investigation into the student of the Cairo University for posting short videos on Tiktok, the Egypt Today magazine said.

The 20-year-old ignited public debate in the past few days over the clips that showed her dancing and singing in tight clothes but always with a Muslim head scarf on.

The woman is accused of encouraging he female followers to share videos with men in return for money. The outlet cited the head of the Cairo University as saying that any student found to do so would likely be expelled.

Related Topics

Egypt Social Media Student Cairo Money Women Muslim Share

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy reduces fees of 94 electronic ..

2 minutes ago

Du reports AED355 million in net profit for Q1

32 minutes ago

Forty-one outstanding female GEMS Education studen ..

47 minutes ago

Deadline to submit VAT returns extended to May 28: ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Ajman pardons 124 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

1 hour ago

Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.