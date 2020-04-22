Egypt Charges Female Blogger Over 'Inappropriate' Videos

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Popular Egyptian blogger Hanin Hossam was charged with challenging the public morality on Tuesday for posting "inappropriate" videos of herself on social media.

The country's chief prosecutor, Hamada el Sawy, has ordered an investigation into the student of the Cairo University for posting short videos on Tiktok, the Egypt Today magazine said.

The 20-year-old ignited public debate in the past few days over the clips that showed her dancing and singing in tight clothes but always with a Muslim head scarf on.

The woman is accused of encouraging he female followers to share videos with men in return for money. The outlet cited the head of the Cairo University as saying that any student found to do so would likely be expelled.