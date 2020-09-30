UrduPoint.com
Egypt Chose Peaceful Way Of Blue Nile Dam Dispute's Resolution - Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:40 AM

Egypt Chose Peaceful Way of Blue Nile Dam Dispute's Resolution - Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Egypt has chosen to resolve the dispute around the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in a peaceful manner, Egyptian State Minister for Information Osama Heikal told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have taken a clear position that we will interact peacefully with this issue, because negotiations and diplomacy are the key way to achieve the goal," Heikal said.

At the same time, the minister vowed that Egypt would not allow for "any infringement of its historic rights to the waters of Blue Nile."

"Ethiopia has the right to develop its state, but not at the expense of Egypt's historic water rights, without harming Egypt," Heikal added.

The GERD has been under construction by Ethiopia since 2012 and set to become Africa's largest, but Egypt and Sudan fear it might jeopardize their own water security.

The three countries have held dozens of rounds of talks but have failed to agree on how soon the dam should be filled. Cairo has proposed to extend the filling for 10 years, while Ethiopia has insisted on doing it in three years. Should the time frame be that short, downstream Egypt and Sudan fear they might annually fall short of a water amount enough to cause severe drought and crop failure.

The talks have been mediated by the African Union. Egypt has also requested the UN Security Council's intervention in the negotiation in order to prevent Ethiopia from unilateral actions.

