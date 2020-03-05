Egyptian authorities have temporarily banned Qatari citizens from entering the country in response to the emirate's similar move as a preventive measure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the country's government said on Wednesday

On Sunday, Qatar suspended entry to the emirate for all travelers arriving from Egypt in wake of the coronavirus disease that is actively spreading across the Gulf region.

"The decision has been made to observe the principle of reciprocity and ban Qatari citizens, both arriving via intermediary destinations and all travelers with Qatari citizenship, [from entering the country], even if they obtain a valid residence permit," the government said in a statement.

According to the statement, the suspension of entry for Qataris goes into effect on March 6.

The Qatari Health Ministry has registered three coronavirus cases in the country. The disease was detected in three Qatari nationals, who had been quarantined after their evacuation from Iran, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Health Ministry said that it had recorded an additional coronavirus case in the country, bringing the total number to two.

COVID-19 has already spread to a number of countries in the Gulf, North Africa and the Middle East, including Kuwait, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan and Iran.