UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Closes Borders For Qataris After Emirate's Similar Decision - Government

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 12:05 AM

Egypt Closes Borders for Qataris After Emirate's Similar Decision - Government

Egyptian authorities have temporarily banned Qatari citizens from entering the country in response to the emirate's similar move as a preventive measure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the country's government said on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Egyptian authorities have temporarily banned Qatari citizens from entering the country in response to the emirate's similar move as a preventive measure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the country's government said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Qatar suspended entry to the emirate for all travelers arriving from Egypt in wake of the coronavirus disease that is actively spreading across the Gulf region.

"The decision has been made to observe the principle of reciprocity and ban Qatari citizens, both arriving via intermediary destinations and all travelers with Qatari citizenship, [from entering the country], even if they obtain a valid residence permit," the government said in a statement.

According to the statement, the suspension of entry for Qataris goes into effect on March 6.

The Qatari Health Ministry has registered three coronavirus cases in the country. The disease was detected in three Qatari nationals, who had been quarantined after their evacuation from Iran, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Health Ministry said that it had recorded an additional coronavirus case in the country, bringing the total number to two.

COVID-19 has already spread to a number of countries in the Gulf, North Africa and the Middle East, including Kuwait, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan and Iran.

Related Topics

Africa Iran Egypt Iraq Kuwait Oman Qatar Algeria Bahrain Tunisia Lebanon United Arab Emirates Morocco Middle East March Citizenship Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

5 minutes ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

6 minutes ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

6 minutes ago

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for funding renovation of A ..

1 hour ago

MCI finalizes land site for capital's proper waste ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.