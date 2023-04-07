Egypt Concerned Over Escalation of Violence in Region - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Egypt is deeply concerned over the escalation in the region amid the Israeli police storming the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, rockets being fired toward Israel, and Israeli forces striking at the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on social media on Friday.

"Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid expressed Egypt's deep concern about the accelerating and dangerous escalation in the region over the past 48 hours, following the Israeli forces' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, its attacks on worshipers and those performing the itikaf (seclusion for prayers), as well as the subsequent firing of missiles towards Israel, and Israeli air strikes targeting areas in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, with the continuation of confrontations and violence in various forms," the statement of the ministry reads.

Abu Zeid calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, respond to the ongoing de-escalation efforts in calm and stop the bloodshed, the ministry added.

Palestinian mass media reported earlier this week that dozens of Palestinians were injured during the raid on the Al-Aqsa mosque. The Israeli police said on Wednesday that they had arrested over 350 people, who had allegedly barricaded themselves inside the mosque. Jordan and Egypt condemned the raid. Overnight into Thursday, multiple rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of southern Israel. Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said on Friday that it was striking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, from where the missiles were fired.

The situation remains extremely tense due to the fact for the second consecutive year, Pesach, a major Jewish holiday, coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.