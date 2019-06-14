UrduPoint.com
Egypt Condemns Any Actions Impeding Navigation In Persian Gulf Region - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:20 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Egypt condemns any actions that may impede navigation and threaten security in the Persian Gulf, a spokesperson for the country's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, two oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were reportedly hit by explosions in Iran's territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman.

However, the Omani border guard confirmed that only one tanker suffered an attack. The causes of the incident remain unknown.

"Egypt condemns any actions that may impede navigation and threaten security in sea straits in the Persian Gulf region," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that Egypt was closely following the situation around Thursday's incident in the Gulf of Oman.

