Egypt Condemns Houthi Attacks on Saudi Airports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Egypt has condemned Yemen's Houthi rebels for targeting airports in southern Saudi Arabia, saying it stood by its ally, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Over 20 civilians were injured on Wednesday when a missile struck the arrivals area at the Abha airport. A drone attack on Friday targeted Abha and another airfield in Jazan.

"Egypt reiterates its full support of brotherly Saudi Arabia in its fight against violent attacks and attempts to undermine its security and stability, stressing that targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure is a blatant violation of international laws," the ministry said on Facebook.

Houthis have threatened Riyadh with new attacks if it does not stop its deadly air campaign in Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition airstrikes have been responsible for a majority of 17,640 civilian casualties in the country, according to a UN report out last November.