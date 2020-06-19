UrduPoint.com
Egypt Condemns Shelling Northern Iraq By Turkish, Iranian Troops - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:50 AM

Egypt Condemns Shelling Northern Iraq by Turkish, Iranian Troops - Foreign Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has condemned artillery fire opened by the Turkish and Iranian troops at northern Iraq, stressing that such actions are complicating the security situation in the region.

On Wednesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that its forces had hit over 150 positions of the Kurdish-led armed units as part of its new military operation, Claw-Tiger, in northern Iraq. On the same day, the Iraqi Shafaq news outlet reported, citing sources in the local authorities, that Iran's forces had launched several attacks on a village in the Erbil province. On Thursday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry voiced protest to both Ankara and Tehran over the incidents.

"Egypt is firmly condemning Turkish and Iranian military invasions of northern Iraq. These aggressive actions are new episodes in a row of violations [of sovereignty] of brotherly Iraq, and pose a breach of all international agreements and documents that are manifesting the importance to respect national sovereignty and neighborhood principles," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The ministry stressed that it was criticizing violations of sovereignty of any Arab nation.

Egypt also called on all countries to respect the sovereignty of Iraq and avoid regional blocs aimed at preventing the Iraqi government from implementing plans on ensuring stability and development.

