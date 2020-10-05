Egypt confirms 108 new COVID-19 cases, tally hits 103,683

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Egypt confirmed late on Sunday 108 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 103,683, said the Egyptian Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 11 patients died from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,981, while 81 others completely recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 97,355, the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

Total COVID-19 recoveries in Egypt have currently approached 94 percent of the total cases registered in the most populous Arab country.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Around mid-June, Egypt saw a peak of COVID-19 daily infections and deaths, with a record 97 deaths on June 15 and 1,774 infections on June 19, before they started to gradually decline in the first week of July.

Amid declining daily COVID-19 infections and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past three months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.