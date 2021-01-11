Egypt Confirms Less Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases for 2nd Day in Row - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Egypt has confirmed less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for the second day in a row, the country's health ministry said.

Previously, the ministry reported 989 new cases.

"We have registered 993 new positive coronavirus tests, 55 people died from the disease in 24 hours," the ministry's spokesman Khaled Mugahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The country passed the threshold of 1,000 new cases a day in late December amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Egypt has confirmed a total of over 149,000 cases, including 8,197 fatalities.