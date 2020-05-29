UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Confirms Record High Daily Increase Of Over 1,000 COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Egypt Confirms Record High Daily Increase of Over 1,000 COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Egypt has registered a record 1,127 new cases of the coronavirus infection, which brings the country's tally to 20,793, Khaled Mugahed, a spokesperson for the country's Ministry of Health, said.

"We have recorded 1,127 new positive coronavirus tests ... 29 people have died from the disease over the past 24 hours," Mugahed said in a statement.

According to the official, since the outbreak, 5,359 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered and 845 others have died.

Earlier in May, the authorities closed many public spaces and extended the curfew during the five-day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which started May 24, to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

All public transportation was stopped.

According to Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, starting May 30,  shopping centers and institutions providing various services to citizens will resume operations. At the same time, the curfew will last for two weeks starting on the same date, while people will have to wear masks with violators being fined.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Egypt Died Same May Muslim All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italian league set to resume play in June

56 seconds ago

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

59 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

3 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

3 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

59 minutes ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.