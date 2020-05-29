Egypt Confirms Record High Daily Increase of Over 1,000 COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Egypt has registered a record 1,127 new cases of the coronavirus infection, which brings the country's tally to 20,793, Khaled Mugahed, a spokesperson for the country's Ministry of Health, said.

"We have recorded 1,127 new positive coronavirus tests ... 29 people have died from the disease over the past 24 hours," Mugahed said in a statement.

According to the official, since the outbreak, 5,359 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered and 845 others have died.

Earlier in May, the authorities closed many public spaces and extended the curfew during the five-day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which started May 24, to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

All public transportation was stopped.

According to Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, starting May 30, shopping centers and institutions providing various services to citizens will resume operations. At the same time, the curfew will last for two weeks starting on the same date, while people will have to wear masks with violators being fined.