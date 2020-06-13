UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

Egypt Confirms Record High Daily Increase of Nearly 1,600 COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Egypt has registered a record 1,577 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, which brings the country's tally to over 40,000, Khaled Megahed, a spokesperson for the country's Health Ministry, said on Friday.

"[A total of] 1,577 new positive tests for coronavirus were registered. They were detected through monitoring people who were in contact with infected people. Forty-five people died from the disease over the past day," Megahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The previous record in daily increase in COVID-19 cases ” 1,536 ” was recorded on May 31.

"The total number of coronavirus patients in Egypt is 41,303, 11,108 people have recovered, 1,422 people have died," the official added.

According to Megahed, all new patients are receiving medical care in special hospitals in accordance with the guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

The spokesman noted that 417 patients had been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry urged citizens to observe sanitary measures and wear masks. Violators face a fine of up to 4,000 Egyptian Pounds (about $255).

