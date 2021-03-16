UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Considers AstraZeneca Vaccine Safe, Registers No Side Effects - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Egypt Considers AstraZeneca Vaccine Safe, Registers No Side Effects - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Egyptian health authorities said they consider the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine safe, having recorded no serious side effects connected to the rollout, media reported citing a health ministry source.

In early February, Egypt received the first shipment of 50,000 doses after reaching an agreement with AstraZeneca for the supply of 20 million shots.

"The AstraZeneca vaccine is absolutely safe in Egypt. So far, no scientific entity in the world has proven a link between the AstraZeneca-shot vaccination and the death of several people, or an increase in the number of thrombosis-related cases," the source told Egypt's Akhbar el-Youm.

No side effects were registered after "hundreds" of Egyptians were inoculated with the vaccine, the source added.

On Sunday, health ministry adviser Noha Assem told the DMC tv channel that between 1,000 and 2,000 Egyptian citizens receive a vaccine shot per day, but she cannot provide any accurate statistics.

In recent days, many countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, the Netherlands, Iceland and Norway have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after citizens reported side effects, particularly blood clots, after getting the shots. AstraZeneca has said that it had found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots from its COVID-19 vaccine after conducting a review of safety data of over 17 million inoculated people across the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The European Medicines Agency is currently investigating the possible link between the AstraZeneca shots and the increased occurrence of blood clots.

Related Topics

World Egypt France Norway European Union Germany Iceland Italy United Kingdom Portugal Netherlands Denmark February Sunday Media TV From Agreement Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar asks Babar Azam to resign if he real ..

10 minutes ago

Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim actor nominated for ..

39 minutes ago

Youth kills five including mother, two brothers

32 minutes ago

Japan's Prime Minister Suga Receives COVID-19 Vacc ..

32 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish on upbeat note

32 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways takes steps to recover Rs8375 mi ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.