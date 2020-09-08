UrduPoint.com
Egypt Coronavirus Cases Top 100,000: Ministry

Tue 08th September 2020

Egypt has detected more than 100,000 Covid-19 infections and reported 5,541 deaths from the virus disease, the health ministry said Tuesday

Cairo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Egypt has detected more than 100,000 Covid-19 infections and reported 5,541 deaths from the virus disease, the health ministry said Tuesday.

The North African country of more than 100 million people had imposed a night-time curfew from March to June to curb the spread of the illness but since eased restrictions.

Daily life has since returned in the largest Arab country, with cafes, restaurants and tourist sites again open to the public.

Prayers in mosques and churches have also resumed, with social distancing and mask-wearing enforced.

The new school year is set to start in October with a mix of classroom and online teaching.

The total number of reported cases reached 100,041 Tuesday, including 79,008 recoveries, the ministry said.

