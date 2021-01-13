UrduPoint.com
Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debauchery'

An Egyptian appeals court on Tuesday acquitted two young women imprisoned for "attacking society's values" over videos they published on TikTok, a court official said

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :An Egyptian appeals court on Tuesday acquitted two young women imprisoned for "attacking society's values" over videos they published on TikTok, a court official said.

"The court of appeal accepted the appeal filed by Haneen Hossam and Mawada Al-Adham against their imprisonment... on charges of incitement to debauchery and attacking society's values," the official said, asking not to be named.

The women had been sentenced to two years in prison in July 2020 for "breaching public morals".

Hossam had been arrested in April after posting a video on TikTok, telling her 1.3 million subscribers that girls could work with her for money.

She was accused of "inciting debauchery", "attacking public morals" and "human trafficking".

Al-Adham, who has some two million Instagram followers, was also arrested in May after publishing satirical videos.

They are among a dozen "influencers" arrested in 2020 for "breaching public morals" in the conservative country.

