UrduPoint.com

Egypt Court Frees Man Whose Case Strained Italy Ties

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:45 PM

Egypt court frees man whose case strained Italy ties

An Egyptian court ordered the release Tuesday of researcher Patrick Zaki, whose detention last year sparked international condemnation and further strained ties with Italy where he had been studying, his family said

Cairo, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :An Egyptian court ordered the release Tuesday of researcher Patrick Zaki, whose detention last year sparked international condemnation and further strained ties with Italy where he had been studying, his family said.

"I'm jumping for joy!" his mother Hala Sobhi told AFP. "We're now on our way to the police station in Mansoura," Zaki's home city in Egypt's Nile Delta.

Zaki still faces charges of "spreading false news", "harming national security" and "incitement to overthrow the state", among others.

His trial has been postponed to February, according to the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), an NGO with which he worked.

In September, Zaki was referred to trial before an exceptional state security court for an article containing excerpts from his personal diary recounting the discrimination faced by the country's Coptic Christian minority.

Coptic Christians make up about 10-15 percent of the country's population of more than 100 million.

Amnesty International previously said Zaki had allegedly been tortured while being interrogated by national security officers, including using electric shocks and beating.

In June, his mother told AFP: "When I imagine his confinement, I feel like I'm suffocating... We thought he'd be jailed for a few weeks, but it has gone on for over a year." - 'First goal achieved' - Zaki's detention in February 2020 drew condemnation, particularly in Italy, where he had been a student at the University of Bologna.

Tensions between Cairo and Rome have continued to simmer over the killing of Italian PhD candidate Giulio Regeni in Egypt in 2016.

Regeni's dead body was found dumped on the outskirts of Cairo bearing signs of torture, days after he went missing on the fifth anniversary of the January 25 uprising.

In October, the trial of four Egyptian security officers in Rome for the murder of the Cambridge University graduate was thrown out.

The judges ruled the officials could not be tried in absentia because prosecutors had been unable to officially inform them of the judicial process against them.

An Italian parliamentary commission report recently blamed his torture and death on Egypt's state security apparatus.

Thousands in Italy had signed petitions calling for Zaki's release, and the country's senate in April voted to grant him Italian citizenship, allowing him to receive consular support.

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in a statement Tuesday he was pleased "with the release of Patrick Zaki, whose case has been and will be followed with the utmost attention by the Italian government".

Shortly after the court's decision, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio tweeted: "First goal achieved: Patrick Zaki is no longer in prison... A dutiful thanks to our diplomatic corps." - Restricted space for dissent - Egypt's space for dissent has been severely restricted since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took office in 2014, with an estimated 60,000 political prisoners in jail according to rights groups.

Authorities have particularly targeted EIPR in recent years.

Hossam Bahgat, who founded the rights group and was fined by a court last month for an "insulting" tweet, welcomed the news of Zaki's release, writing "Thank God" on social media.

Three EIPR staff were jailed last year, sparking an international campaign supported by celebrities including Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson that resulted in their release.

Several other researchers have been jailed, including Ahmed Samir, a postgraduate student at the Central European University in Vienna, and Kholoud Amer, head of the translation unit at the library of Alexandria.

Egypt ranks in the lowest group on the Global Public Policy Institute's Academic Freedom Index.

Also on Tuesday, five human rights groups called on French President Emmanuel Macron to pressure Egypt to release Egyptian-Palestinian activist Ramy Shaath.

Macron had previously raised his case in a live press conference with Sisi in Paris but Shaath, the son of veteran Palestinian politician Nabil Shaath, has remained in prison since July 2019.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Senate Prime Minister Condemnation Minority Police Station Egypt Jail Social Media Student Vienna Alexandria Cairo Paris Bologna Rome Cambridge Italy Hala January February April June July September October Citizenship 2016 2019 2020 God Christian Family From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

49 minutes ago
 Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks wit ..

Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks with junta

4 minutes ago
 5 held for possessing illegal arms, weapons

5 held for possessing illegal arms, weapons

4 minutes ago
 JCP confirms employment of two Islamabad High Cour ..

JCP confirms employment of two Islamabad High Court judges

4 minutes ago
 Govt urged to incentivise domestic auto industry

Govt urged to incentivise domestic auto industry

4 minutes ago
 Minister directs massive plantation in southern di ..

Minister directs massive plantation in southern districts to increase forestland ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.