Egypt court orders release of researcher Patrick Zaki: family

An Egyptian court Tuesday ordered the release of researcher Patrick Zaki who was detained in February last year when he arrived in Cairo from Italy, his family told AFP

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :An Egyptian court Tuesday ordered the release of researcher Patrick Zaki who was detained in February last year when he arrived in Cairo from Italy, his family told AFP.

"I'm jumping for joy!" his mother Hala Sobhy said.

"We're now on our way to the police station in Mansoura," a city in Egypt's Delta, where Zaki hails from.

Zaki still faces the charge of "spreading false news" and his trial has been postponed, according to the group Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, which he worked with.