Egypt Court Orders US Teacher Released From Prison - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 09:00 PM

Egypt Court Orders US Teacher Released from Prison - Reports

An Egyptian court ordered the release of US schoolteacher Reem Desouky, who was arrested last year over Facebook posts critical of the government in Cairo, a human rights activist told ABC News on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) An Egyptian court ordered the release of US schoolteacher Reem Desouky, who was arrested last year over Facebook posts critical of the government in Cairo, a human rights activist told ABC news on Thursday.

According to the report, the order was issued on Wednesday and is pending an appeal from the prosecution.

Desouky, a dual US-Egyptian national, was arrested last July at the Cairo airport when she arrived to visit her relatives. The teacher from the state of Pennsylvania was accused of running a Facebook page that criticizes Egypt's government.

Around a dozen Americans are believed to be jailed in Egypt, creating tensions in the relations between the United States and one of its key allies in the middle East. One of the prisoners, Mustafa Kassem, recently died in custody of a heart failure following his hunger strike.

