Egypt COVID-19 cases hit 101,500 with 160 new infections

Egypt reported 160 new COVID-19 infections late on Wednesday, bringing the total cases registered in the country to 101,500

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Egypt reported 160 new COVID-19 infections late on Wednesday, bringing the total cases registered in the country to 101,500.

Meanwhile, 17 patients died from the novel coronavirus on the same day, raising the death toll to 5,696, while 804 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 86,549, the health ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

Total recoveries in the most populous Arab country currently exceed 85 percent of the total cases registered in the country.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Around mid-June, Egypt saw a peak of COVID-19 daily infections and deaths, with a record 97 deaths on June 15 and 1,774 infections on June 19, before the daily figures started to gradually decline in the first week of July.

Egypt has been easing restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Egyptian government decided to resume the export of anti-coronavirus medical supplies, such as surgical masks and alcohol derivatives, after it has been halted since March.

Egypt and China have been working together on fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.