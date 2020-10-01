Egypt COVID-19 cases rise to 103,198 with 119 new infections

Egypt's total COVID-19 cases rose to 103,198 as the Egyptian health ministry confirmed late on Wednesday 119 new infections

CAIRO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Egypt's total COVID-19 cases rose to 103,198 as the Egyptian health ministry confirmed late on Wednesday 119 new infections.

Meanwhile, 16 patients died from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,930, while 400 completely recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 96,494, the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

Total COVID-19 recoveries in Egypt have currently reached 93.5 percent of the total cases registered in the most populous Arab country.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Around mid-June, Egypt saw a peak of COVID-19 daily infections and deaths, and both started to gradually decline in the first week of July.

Amid declining COVID-19 infections and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.