UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Detects 12 New Coronavirus Cases On Nile Cruise Boat

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 06:56 PM

Egypt detects 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise boat

Egypt detected 12 new cases Friday of the novel coronavirus among workers aboard a Nile cruise boat heading from Aswan to Luxor, a healthy ministry statement said

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Egypt detected 12 new cases Friday of the novel coronavirus among workers aboard a Nile cruise boat heading from Aswan to Luxor, a healthy ministry statement said.

"Twelve new cases tested positive for the coronavirus among Egyptian staff on the cruise boat without showing any symptoms," the joint statement with the World Health Organization said.

Authorities were alerted after it was found that a Taiwanese tourist who travelled on the ship had caused the virus to spread, they said.

Related Topics

World Egypt Aswan Luxor From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorists attacks in K ..

29 minutes ago

UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation halts competitio ..

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus to have global impact from $77b to $34 ..

42 minutes ago

Rain may hit match between Zalmis and Gladiators i ..

1 hour ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority officials condole ..

1 minute ago

Elements spread rumors on social media about Coron ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.