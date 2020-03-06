Egypt detects 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise boat

Egypt detected 12 new cases Friday of the novel coronavirus among workers aboard a Nile cruise boat heading from Aswan to Luxor, a healthy ministry statement said

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Egypt detected 12 new cases Friday of the novel coronavirus among workers aboard a Nile cruise boat heading from Aswan to Luxor, a healthy ministry statement said.

"Twelve new cases tested positive for the coronavirus among Egyptian staff on the cruise boat without showing any symptoms," the joint statement with the World Health Organization said.

Authorities were alerted after it was found that a Taiwanese tourist who travelled on the ship had caused the virus to spread, they said.