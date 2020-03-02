Egypt detects 2nd case of COVID-19: ministry

UrduPoint.com
Mon 02nd March 2020

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Egypt's Health Ministry and the World Health Organization announced in a joint statement on Monday that a foreigner was tested positive for the new coronavirus inside Egypt.

"That person was taken to an isolation hospital and is currently receiving the necessary medical care," the ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page.

That person was transferred to a quarantine hospital, Egyptian Health Ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said, adding "the infected case is in stable condition." The ministry is "currently taking strict preventive measures regarding those who were in contact with the person.

" He added this is the second case of new coronavirus detected in Egypt. The first person has recovered.

He said that the health ministry has raised the utmost degree of readiness in all airports and ports across the country to follow any new developments of the new virus.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Egypt has adopted an integrated plan which covers early detection, quarantine and treatment measures, as well as raising public awareness, he added.

On Thursday, Egypt's only announced case of COVID-19, a foreigner, was discharged from hospital after the quarantine period was over and the case tested negative.

