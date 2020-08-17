Egypt Disposes of Dangerous Substances in Ports After Beirut Blast - Finance Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The government of Egypt is conducting disposal of all dangerous substances in the country's ports following the explosion in Beirut, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait has said.

"We have essentially got rid of a large quantity of junk and dangerous substances in the ports already ...

especially banned products such as weapons and fireworks," the minister said, according to the Al-Ahram newspaper.

He has added that the ports will be cleared of dangerous substances by December.

The explosion occurred at the port of Beirut earlier in the month, killing at least 171 people, per official estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014.