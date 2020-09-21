UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt, Ethiopia Can Find Compromise Over GERD Project - IGAD Executive Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 12:47 PM

Egypt, Ethiopia Can Find Compromise Over GERD Project - IGAD Executive Secretary

Egypt and Ethiopia should be able to reach an agreement and make compromises over the ongoing Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development's (IGAD) executive secretary, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Egypt and Ethiopia should be able to reach an agreement and make compromises over the ongoing Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development's (IGAD) executive secretary, told Sputnik in an interview.

The Ethiopian government, since 2011, has pushed ahead with the construction of the GERD on the Blue Nile River. The project, which is set to become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant, has been opposed by Egypt and Sudan, who fear that the dam will impact their water security.

"This should not be a point of conflict. We fully understand the interest of the people of Ethiopia, as well as of the people of Egypt. No one can harm the other. Here, the only solution is a win-win solution. Ethiopia and Egypt can negotiate very well and reach an agreement compromising some of their interests to one another for the sake of peace and cooperation," Gebeyehu, who served as Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2016 to 2019, remarked.

Ministers from Sudan, Ethiopia, and Egypt have been locked in trilateral talks to find a solution to the ongoing dispute, especially as Addis Ababa completed the first stage of filing the dam in July.

In early September, a US State Department official told the Associated Press agency that Washington will temporarily suspend a portion of its financial aid to Ethiopia over the lack of progress to resolve the dispute.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said in a June letter to the UN Security Council that the dam risks endangering the lives of millions of people, should it be filled before a final agreement is reached between the three parties.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Water Washington Egypt Dam Addis Ababa Progress Ethiopia Sudan June July September 2016 2019 From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Another blow to India as Nepal's revised map now i ..

42 seconds ago

FPCCI acknowledges army role in establishing peace ..

43 seconds ago

Founder of truck maker Nikola resigns after fraud ..

45 seconds ago

Covid-19 has 'devastating' impact on people displa ..

46 seconds ago

Two killed in separate incidents

6 minutes ago

IGAD Asks for Russian Assistance to Build Cancer C ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.