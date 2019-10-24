UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt, Ethiopia Leaders Discuss Nile Dam In Russia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:40 PM

Egypt, Ethiopia leaders discuss Nile dam in Russia

The leaders of Ethiopia and Egypt met on the sidelines of Russia's Africa summit on Thursday to discuss a disputed Nile dam that has seen tensions flare, a diplomatic source told AFP

Sochi, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The leaders of Ethiopia and Egypt met on the sidelines of Russia's Africa summit on Thursday to discuss a disputed Nile dam that has seen tensions flare, a diplomatic source told AFP.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi "delivered a message" to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about Addis Ababa's soon-to-be-finished dam on the Blue Nile, the Egyptian diplomatic source said.

The meeting lasted around 45 minutes and took place "in a positive atmosphere," the source added, without providing details.

Egypt fears that the building of the dam, a $4 billion project begun in 2012, will reduce the flow of the Nile, on which it depends for 90 percent of its water supply.

Discussions between the two countries and with Sudan, through which the river also passes, have been blocked for nine years.

Russia, which is hosting a two-day Africa Summit in its Black Sea resort of Sochi in an attempt to revive its Soviet-era influence on the continent, has said it is ready to play a role in resolving the conflict.

"The dam... was discussed during (Russian President Vladimir Putin's) meeting with the President of Egypt, and during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Putin told the two leaders they should take advantage of their presence in Sochi to "directly discuss (their) concerns" and that he also offered "his assistance", Peskov said.

In early October, negotiations in Khartoum resulted in a "stalemate", according to Cairo, which has since sought international mediation.

Ethiopia has rejected the claim, calling it "an unwarranted denial of the progress" made during the negotiations.

Analysts fear the three Nile basin countries could be drawn into a conflict if the dispute is not resolved before the dam goes into operation late next year.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Water Russia Egypt Dam Cairo Addis Ababa Progress Vladimir Putin Sochi Khartoum Ethiopia Sudan October Billion

Recent Stories

Further US$3.27 billion needed to support polio er ..

12 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

1 minute ago

Two new police stations to be setup in tribal area ..

1 minute ago

SNGPL, SSGC execute 39 pipeline projects in six ye ..

1 minute ago

Shadab to join Surrey for T20 Blast 2020

1 minute ago

Russian Military Police Stationed Outside Kobane o ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.