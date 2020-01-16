Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan Expect to Finalize Nile Dam Agreement in January - Statement

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan said in a joint statement that they expect to finalize a comprehensive agreement on the controversial dam on the Nile River at their next ministerial meeting January 28-29

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan said in a joint statement that they expect to finalize a comprehensive agreement on the controversial dam on the Nile River at their next ministerial meeting January 28-29.

"The Ministers agreed to meet again in Washington, DC on January 28-29 to finalize a comprehensive agreement on the filling and operation of the GERD [the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam], and that there will be technical and legal discussions in the interim period," the statement said on Wednesday.

In 2011, Ethiopia began constructing what is expected to become Africa's biggest hydroelectric power site on the Nile River.

Tensions have subsequently emerged between Ethiopia and Egypt with the latter expressing concerns that alongside Sudan it is located downstream and may experience water shortages because of the dam project.

All three countries have since held multiple rounds of talks on the matter.

A potential breakthrough was announced after the three countries' foreign affairs ministers and their delegations met in Washington on January 13-15 with the US Treasury Secretary and the World Bank President participated in the talks as observers.