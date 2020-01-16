UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan Expect To Finalize Nile Dam Agreement In January - Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 12:28 PM

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan Expect to Finalize Nile Dam Agreement in January - Statement

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan said in a joint statement that they expect to finalize a comprehensive agreement on the controversial dam on the Nile River at their next ministerial meeting January 28-29

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan said in a joint statement that they expect to finalize a comprehensive agreement on the controversial dam on the Nile River at their next ministerial meeting January 28-29.

"The Ministers agreed to meet again in Washington, DC on January 28-29 to finalize a comprehensive agreement on the filling and operation of the GERD [the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam], and that there will be technical and legal discussions in the interim period," the statement said on Wednesday.

In 2011, Ethiopia began constructing what is expected to become Africa's biggest hydroelectric power site on the Nile River.

Tensions have subsequently emerged between Ethiopia and Egypt with the latter expressing concerns that alongside Sudan it is located downstream and may experience water shortages because of the dam project.

All three countries have since held multiple rounds of talks on the matter.

A potential breakthrough was announced after the three countries' foreign affairs ministers and their delegations met in Washington on January 13-15 with the US Treasury Secretary and the World Bank President participated in the talks as observers.

Related Topics

Africa World Bank Water Washington Egypt Dam Ethiopia Sudan SITE January May Agreement

Recent Stories

Riaz Malik, son-in-law Zain Malik booked over char ..

9 minutes ago

India to face valiant response if it dares any mis ..

10 minutes ago

Magic end Lakers' win streak, Sixers and Heat enjo ..

6 minutes ago

One police official died after police van overturn ..

6 minutes ago

Mishustin, United Russia Did Not Discuss New Cabin ..

6 minutes ago

Ireland stun world champions Windies by four runs ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.