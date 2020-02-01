Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan Preparing Agreement on Nile Dam to Be Signed Next Month - Statement

(@imziishan)

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan seek to prepare a comprehensive agreement on constructing a controversial dam on the Nile River to be signed by the end of February, the three countries said in a joint statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan seek to prepare a comprehensive agreement on constructing a controversial dam on the Nile River to be signed by the end of February, the three countries said in a joint statement.

"The Ministers [of Foreign Affairs and Water Resources] have instructed their technical and legal teams to prepare the final agreement... for a signing of the three countries by the end of February, 2020," the statement said on Friday.

In 2011, Ethiopia began constructing what is expected to become Africa's biggest hydroelectric power site on the Nile River.

Tensions have subsequently emerged with Egypt and Sudan over the possibility that both countries, located downstream, may experience water shortages because of the dam.

All three countries have held multiple rounds of talks on the matter and the latest one took place in Washington on January 28-31. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and World Bank President David Malpass were present at the talks as observers.

The three foreign affairs ministers reached an agreement on a schedule for a dam filling and mitigation mechanisms for the filling as well as long-term operation of the dam during periods of drought.