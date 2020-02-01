UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan Preparing Agreement On Nile Dam To Be Signed Next Month - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:05 PM

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan Preparing Agreement on Nile Dam to Be Signed Next Month - Statement

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan seek to prepare a comprehensive agreement on constructing a controversial dam on the Nile River to be signed by the end of February, the three countries said in a joint statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan seek to prepare a comprehensive agreement on constructing a controversial dam on the Nile River to be signed by the end of February, the three countries said in a joint statement.

"The Ministers [of Foreign Affairs and Water Resources] have instructed their technical and legal teams to prepare the final agreement... for a signing of the three countries by the end of February, 2020," the statement said on Friday.

In 2011, Ethiopia began constructing what is expected to become Africa's biggest hydroelectric power site on the Nile River.

Tensions have subsequently emerged with Egypt and Sudan over the possibility that both countries, located downstream, may experience water shortages because of the dam.

All three countries have held multiple rounds of talks on the matter and the latest one took place in Washington on January 28-31. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and World Bank President David Malpass were present at the talks as observers.

The three foreign affairs ministers reached an agreement on a schedule for a dam filling and mitigation mechanisms for the filling as well as long-term operation of the dam during periods of drought.

Related Topics

Africa World Bank Water Washington Egypt Drought Dam David Ethiopia Sudan SITE January February May 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

Australia to refuse entry to non-citizens arriving ..

7 minutes ago

Histamine may protect against heart and kidney dam ..

7 minutes ago

How high protein diets may increase heart attack r ..

7 minutes ago

New cases of novel coronavirus reported in US

7 minutes ago

Pakistani national wins award for global water cri ..

12 minutes ago

Two new polio cases reported in Sindh

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.