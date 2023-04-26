Egypt Evacuated Over 1,500 Nationals From Sudan in Recent Days - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Egypt has evacuated more than 1,500 nationals from Sudan in recent days, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that the country had begun evacuating its citizens from safe areas in Sudan.

According to the statement, on Tuesday, 446 Egyptian citizens were taken out of Sudan by land and 189 by air.

"As of now, 1,539 citizens have been evacuated," the ministry said.

On April 15, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting April 21 in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry has said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 450 deaths and said more than 4,000 people had been injured.