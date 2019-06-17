Egypt ex-president Mohamed Morsi dies: official sources

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi died on Monday in a Cairo hospital after fainting during a session in court, judicial and security sources said

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi died on Monday in a Cairo hospital after fainting during a session in court , judicial and security sources said.

"He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted.

He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he later died," a judicial source said.

The official Al-Ahram news website also reported the death of Morsi, who was Egypt's first democratically elected president but spent just one turbulent year in office after the 2011 uprising before the army toppled him in July 2013.