UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Ex-president Mohamed Morsi Dies: Official Sources

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:36 PM

Egypt ex-president Mohamed Morsi dies: official sources

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi died on Monday in a Cairo hospital after fainting during a session in court, judicial and security sources said

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi died on Monday in a Cairo hospital after fainting during a session in court, judicial and security sources said.

"He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted.

He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he later died," a judicial source said.

The official Al-Ahram news website also reported the death of Morsi, who was Egypt's first democratically elected president but spent just one turbulent year in office after the 2011 uprising before the army toppled him in July 2013.

Related Topics

Army Egypt Died Cairo July Court

Recent Stories

Sports Illustrated to be headed by former Yahoo CE ..

1 minute ago

Best yet to come says India's Rahul after key Worl ..

1 minute ago

Inquiry to check debt pile-up imperative to stream ..

1 minute ago

Looters raising slogans of democracy for pressuriz ..

1 minute ago

Pompeo to Visit CENTCOM on Tuesday - State Dept. S ..

6 minutes ago

Shakib ton anchors Bangladesh's World Cup run chas ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.