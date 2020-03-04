UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Executes Top Militant Ashmawy: Army

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:31 PM

Egypt executes top militant Ashmawy: army

Egypt executed Wednesday an ex-special forces officer turned top militant, Hisham Ashmawy, over involvement in high-profile attacks, said the army

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Egypt executed Wednesday an ex-special forces officer turned top militant, Hisham Ashmawy, over involvement in high-profile attacks, said the army.

"The execution by hanging was carried out based on a decision by the military court ... and after taking all the relevant judicial procedures," said army spokesman Tamer al-Rifai.

Related Topics

Army Egypt All Top Court

Recent Stories

Thieves take away foreign currency,cash in Sialkot ..

56 seconds ago

126 power pilferers caught in South Punjab in Mult ..

58 seconds ago

Chairman, captain Peshawar Zalmi call on PM

59 seconds ago

Youth kills sister in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Sherry Rehman calls Qamar “abusive man”, seeks ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.