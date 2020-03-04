Egypt executes top militant Ashmawy: army

Egypt executed Wednesday an ex-special forces officer turned top militant, Hisham Ashmawy, over involvement in high-profile attacks, said the army

"The execution by hanging was carried out based on a decision by the military court ... and after taking all the relevant judicial procedures," said army spokesman Tamer al-Rifai.