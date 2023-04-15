UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Egypt Expresses Deep Concern About Situation in Sudan - Foreign Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Egypt is following with deep concern the escalation unfolding in Sudan between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and calls on all sides to exercise restraint, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Arab Republic of Egypt is following with great concern the situation in Sudan following the ongoing clashes there and calls on all Sudanese parties to show maximum restraint," the ministry said in a statement.

Cairo has reached out to both parties in Sudan to urge them to cease fire without preconditions, Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing sources.

Earlier on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that clashes had broken out between the RSF and the Sudanese army in Khartoum. The army said that the Sudanese fighter jets were conducting an operation to stop the irresponsible actions of the "mutinous" RSF.

The RSF have claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum, the capital's international airport, as well as the Merowe air base in the north of the country.

On Thursday, the Sudanese army issued a rare statement saying that the RSF's deployment in Khartoum and several cities was illegal and had taken place without coordination with the armed forces. According to media reports, the army's statement was prompted by the sudden deployment of RSF units near the airport in the northern city of Merowe.

Al-Arabiya reported, citing sources, that the Sudanese army had also deployed units in Merowe "in case of a lack of security." The broadcaster said the Sudanese army had given the RSF a certain amount of time to vacate the city. For its part, the paramilitary command said its presence in Merowe was part of its tasks and duties.

The Forces of Freedom and Change, the Sudanese opposition coalition, said on April 6 that the signing of a final political agreement that would establish a transitional civilian authority in Sudan had been postponed again due to a lack of consensus among the military parties.

Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and commander-in-chief of the Sudanese military, and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, his deputy and commander of the RSF, could not agree on the process of integrating the RSF into the regular army.

In October 2021, the Sudanese army under Burhan overthrew the government in a military coup, declaring a state of emergency and establishing a transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact that called for the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the release of all political prisoners, the holding of elections in July 2023, and the transfer of power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis continued, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2, 2022.

