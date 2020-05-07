Egypt Extends Nationwide COVID-19 Restrictions Until May 24 - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Egypt has extended its nationwide curfew and other coronavirus-related restrictions until May 24, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday.

"The Cabinet of Ministers decided to prolong previously taken measures until the end of the holy month of Ramadan [ending on May 24]," Madbouly said at a press conference.

According to the prime minister, the health authorities will monitor the coronavirus situation in the country around the clock.

"If it is necessary to take more stringent measures, then we will take them," Madbouly said.

He added that last night Egyptian law enforcement agencies reported more than 4,000 curfew violations.

Since late April, Egypt has been relaxing coronavirus restrictions amid Ramadan and the curfew changed its hours to 9 p.m. local time instead of 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The North African country has so far registered 7,201 COVID-19 cases, 452 deaths and 1,730 recoveries.