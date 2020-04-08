UrduPoint.com
Egypt Extends Nationwide Curfew Until April 23 - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

Egypt has extended its nationwide curfew until April 23, but is making it start one hour later than previously ordered, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Egypt has extended its nationwide curfew until April 23, but is making it start one hour later than previously ordered, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday.

On March 25, Egypt introduced a curfew in the country between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. [17:00-06:00 GMT] for two weeks in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"The Cabinet of Ministers decided to prolong measures taken to combat the coronavirus for two weeks until April 23, among them the curfew, the closure of cafes and restaurants, as well as suspension of air traffic," Madbouly said at a press conference.

According to the prime minister, the cabinet also pushed back the start of the curfew from 7 p.

m. to 8 p.m,, as this would give citizens more time to return home, and also reduce crowding on public transportion.

Madbouly added that each cabinet member would donate 20 percent of their three months' salaries to the national fund for fighting COVID-19.

The prime minister further reiterated his call for everyone adhere to preventive measures such as social distancing and self-isolation.

On April 7, President Abdel Fattah Sisi said the COVID-19 situation was under control due to the authorities' efforts.

As of Wednesday, the Health Ministry has registered 1,450 coronavirus cases with 94 fatalities and 276 recoveries.

