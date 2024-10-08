Open Menu

Egypt Finalizes 5G Licenses To Major Telecom Operators: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Egypt finalizes 5G licenses to major telecom operators: minister

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Egypt has completed the awarding of 5G mobile network licenses to the country's four major telecom operators, with a total value of 675 million U.S. Dollars, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat announced on Monday.

During a ceremony, Talaat oversaw the signing of 5G service licenses for Vodafone Egypt, Orange, and E&Egypt.

He noted that the agreements with these three companies were based on the same terms established in January with the fourth operator, the Egyptian Telecommunications Company (WE).

Talaat emphasized that the introduction of 5G technology in Egypt marks a significant advancement, supporting the development of smart cities, agriculture, healthcare, and various other sectors across the country.

