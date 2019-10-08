Egypt Fires Over 1,000 Teachers Suspected of Links to Muslim Brotherhood - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Over 1,000 school teachers have been dismissed on suspicion of having links to the Muslim Brotherhood (terrorist group, banned in Russia), education Minister Tarek Shawki said on Monday.

"1,070 teachers have been fired due to affiliation to the Muslim Brotherhood or criminal record," the minister said, as cited by the MENA news agency

In 2012, the Muslim Brotherhood managed to use the uncertain political situation in Egypt following the toppling of ex-President Hosni Mubarak in 2011, by nominating its member Mohamed Morsi for the presidential election, which he won in June of the same year.

In July 2013, amid a wave of popular discontent, caused by the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood movement, Morsi was removed from power. The new authorities launched a crackdown on the movement.

The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in 1929, is an international Islamist organization that has branches in about 70 countries and seeks the Islamization of society.