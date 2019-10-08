UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Fires Over 1,000 Teachers Suspected Of Links To Muslim Brotherhood - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Egypt Fires Over 1,000 Teachers Suspected of Links to Muslim Brotherhood - Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Over 1,000 school teachers have been dismissed on suspicion of having links to the Muslim Brotherhood (terrorist group, banned in Russia), education Minister Tarek Shawki said on Monday.

"1,070 teachers have been fired due to affiliation to the Muslim Brotherhood or criminal record," the minister said, as cited by the MENA news agency

In 2012, the Muslim Brotherhood managed to use the uncertain political situation in Egypt following the toppling of ex-President Hosni Mubarak in 2011, by nominating its member Mohamed Morsi for the presidential election, which he won in June of the same year.

In July 2013, amid a wave of popular discontent, caused by the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood movement, Morsi was removed from power. The new authorities launched a crackdown on the movement.

The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in 1929, is an international Islamist organization that has branches in about 70 countries and seeks the Islamization of society.

Related Topics

Election Terrorist Education Russia Egypt Same June July Criminals Muslim From

Recent Stories

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Arab Parliament delegat ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers, participant ..

2 hours ago

Sindh govt -Turkish company agree to work jointly ..

1 hour ago

Illegal oil agency sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan

2 hours ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.