Egypt forces kill 17 militants in North Sinai

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Egyptian police have killed 17 militants in a shootout in the restive northern Sinai, the interior ministry said Tuesday.

Security forces are battling a long-running insurgency in the peninsula, spearheaded by the Islamic State group.

The shootout flared as police, acting on intelligence, raided a hideout in North Sinai's provincial capital of El-Arish, the ministry said in a statement.