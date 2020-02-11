UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Forces Kill 17 Militants In North Sinai

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:59 PM

Egypt forces kill 17 militants in North Sinai

Egyptian police have killed 17 militants in a shootout in the restive northern Sinai, the interior ministry said Tuesday

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Egyptian police have killed 17 militants in a shootout in the restive northern Sinai, the interior ministry said Tuesday.

Security forces are battling a long-running insurgency in the peninsula, spearheaded by the Islamic State group.

The shootout flared as police, acting on intelligence, raided a hideout in North Sinai's provincial capital of El-Arish, the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Militants Police Interior Ministry

Recent Stories

WHO Activates UN Crisis Response Team Over Coronav ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Sberbank Appoints Former Deputy Prime Min ..

2 minutes ago

N. Hemisphere faces 4-fold rise in extreme heat pe ..

2 minutes ago

FNC approves bill on biosafety of genetically-modi ..

31 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Hajj Policy-2020; over 179,000 pi ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives delegation of Pacific C ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.