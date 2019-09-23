UrduPoint.com
Egypt, France Conduct Joint Naval Exercise In Mediterranean Sea - Egyptian Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:04 PM

The Egyptian and French naval forces have carried out a joint exercise in the Northern Mediterranean fleet region, the Egyptian Armed Forces' spokesman, Col. Tamer Rifai, said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The Egyptian and French naval forces have carried out a joint exercise in the Northern Mediterranean fleet region, the Egyptian Armed Forces' spokesman, Col. Tamer Rifai, said on Monday.

"The Egyptian Navy, in conjunction with the French naval forces, conducted the joint maritime training in the Northern Mediterranean fleet," Rifai said in a statement.

According to the spokesman, the exercise came within the Armed Forces' effort "to strengthen and support the military cooperation with brotherly countries."

"The training included the implementation of several activities that demonstrated the naval units' ability to take their positions accurately and quickly," the spokesman noted.

The countries' naval forces have also conducted artillery fire training in case of the need to protect the military units from potential threats.

Rifai pointed out that the training aimed to "refine the skills of the participating forces and also to exchange experiences between the Egyptian and French sides."

The joint exercise has contributed to raising the combat efficiency of both countries' naval forces, the spokesman stressed.

