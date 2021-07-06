Egypt Frees Ever Given Ship After Settlement Reached With Suez Canal - Reports

An Egyptian court ruled on Tuesday to lift the detention order on the Ever Given cargo ship, which ran aground in the Suez Canal in March, as the vessel's owners reached an official settlement deal with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) on compensation, media reported

The vessel's insurance company, UK Club, announced the settlement deal on Sunday, while the agreement in principle was achieved back in June. During the litigation, Ever Given was anchored in the Great Bitter Lake area, which is the widest section of the canal, with its crew of 23 aboard.

As reported by Egyptian newspaper Youm7, the Ismailia economic court satisfied the SCA attorney's request to lift the detention order. The stranded crew is expected to be notified shortly, after which the ship can carry on to Rotterdam.

An official ceremony marking the ship's departure is scheduled for Wednesday, with diplomats and high-ranking officials in attendance, according to an invitation received by Sputnik.

The 1,300-feet container ship made headlines in March when it ran aground in the Suez Canal, completely blocking one of the world's busiest shipping lanes for almost a week. It was not until March 29 that Ever Given was dislodged, thanks to unceasing excavation and towing efforts.

The ship was ordered under detention in April after the SCA demanded $916 million in compensation for salvage expenses and lost revenue for the six-day blockage. The amount was later lowered to $550 million. In May, the court suggested the sides try to negotiate a settlement.