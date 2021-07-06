UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Frees Ever Given Ship After Settlement Reached With Suez Canal - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:58 PM

Egypt Frees Ever Given Ship After Settlement Reached With Suez Canal - Reports

An Egyptian court ruled on Tuesday to lift the detention order on the Ever Given cargo ship, which ran aground in the Suez Canal in March, as the vessel's owners reached an official settlement deal with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) on compensation, media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) An Egyptian court ruled on Tuesday to lift the detention order on the Ever Given cargo ship, which ran aground in the Suez Canal in March, as the vessel's owners reached an official settlement deal with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) on compensation, media reported.

The vessel's insurance company, UK Club, announced the settlement deal on Sunday, while the agreement in principle was achieved back in June. During the litigation, Ever Given was anchored in the Great Bitter Lake area, which is the widest section of the canal, with its crew of 23 aboard.

As reported by Egyptian newspaper Youm7, the Ismailia economic court satisfied the SCA attorney's request to lift the detention order. The stranded crew is expected to be notified shortly, after which the ship can carry on to Rotterdam.

An official ceremony marking the ship's departure is scheduled for Wednesday, with diplomats and high-ranking officials in attendance, according to an invitation received by Sputnik.

The 1,300-feet container ship made headlines in March when it ran aground in the Suez Canal, completely blocking one of the world's busiest shipping lanes for almost a week. It was not until March 29 that Ever Given was dislodged, thanks to unceasing excavation and towing efforts.

The ship was ordered under detention in April after the SCA demanded $916 million in compensation for salvage expenses and lost revenue for the six-day blockage. The amount was later lowered to $550 million. In May, the court suggested the sides try to negotiate a settlement.

Related Topics

World Company Ismailia Suez Rotterdam United Kingdom Turkish Lira March April May June Sunday Media Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE participates in annual Dragon Group meeting

53 seconds ago

Expo 2020 Dubai cements Dubai’s position as a Gl ..

16 minutes ago

Israeli Rescuers to Remain on Building Collapse Si ..

3 minutes ago

PSC to make sure availability of seeds for farmers ..

3 minutes ago

Local-focused social network Nextdoor to go public ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Court Rejects Navalny's Appeal in Dispute W ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.