UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Frees Jazeera Journalist After 4 Years Jail: Security

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:09 PM

Egypt frees Jazeera journalist after 4 years jail: security

Egypt has released Al-Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein after more that four years in detention on accusations of publishing false news, a security source said Friday

Cairo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Egypt has released Al-Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein after more that four years in detention on accusations of publishing false news, a security source said Friday.

Hussein, an Egyptian national held under preventive detention since December 2016, was released from jail Thursday night, the source said, without giving further details.

Al-Jazeera has run a daily campaign for his release repeatedly said he was being held without formal charges, a trial or conviction.

Related Topics

Egypt Jail December 2016 From

Recent Stories

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

2 minutes ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

27 minutes ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

35 minutes ago

158,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

36 minutes ago

Raja Basharat shows solidarity with Kashmiris

4 minutes ago

Men's, Women's national badminton championship beg ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.