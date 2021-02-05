Egypt frees Jazeera journalist after 4 years jail: security

Egypt has released Al-Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein after more that four years in detention on accusations of publishing false news, a security source said Friday

Cairo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Egypt has released Al-Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein after more that four years in detention on accusations of publishing false news, a security source said Friday.

Hussein, an Egyptian national held under preventive detention since December 2016, was released from jail Thursday night, the source said, without giving further details.

Al-Jazeera has run a daily campaign for his release repeatedly said he was being held without formal charges, a trial or conviction.