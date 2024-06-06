Egypt Gets 'positive Signs' From Hamas On Gaza Truce: Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Egypt has received encouraging signals from Hamas over a potential Gaza truce and hostage-prisoner swap with Israel, state-linked Al-Qahera news said on Thursday, citing a high-level source.
Cairo has been engaged along with fellow mediators Doha and Washington in months of negotiations for a ceasefire aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.
"Hamas leaders have informed us that they are studying the truce proposal seriously and positively," Al-Qahera quoted the source as saying.
The source, who was not named, said the Palestinian militant group was expected to respond to the proposal in the coming days.
Egypt, which invited Hamas leaders to negotiations in Cairo, had "received positive signs from the Palestinian movement signalling its aspiration for a ceasefire", the source added.
