Egypt Gives Life Sentences to 32 People for Plans to Assassinate President Sisi - Reports

(@imziishan)

The Egyptian Military Court has sentenced 32 people for life for attempted assassination of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and former crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad bin Nayef al Saud, as well as for a series of terror attacks that killed several Egyptian judges and Interior Ministry officials, local media reported on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Egyptian Military Court has sentenced 32 people for life for attempted assassination of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and former crown prince of Saudi Arabia , Muhammad bin Nayef al Saud , as well as for a series of terror attacks that killed several Egyptian judges and Interior Ministry officials, local media reported on Wednesday.

Only two out of 292 defendants were acquitted, while the rest were given sentences varying from several years to life imprisonment.

All the defendants belonged to the local terrorist group Wilayat Sinai, a branch of the Islamic State (banned in Russia).

Egypt has been experiencing a period of instability, including jihadist insurgency in northern Sinai and multiple assassinations against top-level state officials since the army overthrew then-Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in 2013.