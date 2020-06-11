UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Government Reopens Sports Clubs, Reduces Curfew Time Starting June 14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:15 PM

Egypt Government Reopens Sports Clubs, Reduces Curfew Time Starting June 14

The Egyptian government has decided to shorten the current curfew time by one hour starting on June 14 and reopen sports clubs at the beginning of next week, Minister of State for Information Affairs Osama Haikal announced on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Egyptian government has decided to shorten the current curfew time by one hour starting on June 14 and reopen sports clubs at the beginning of next week, Minister of State for Information Affairs Osama Haikal announced on Thursday.

"Beginning on Sunday, a curfew will last from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. local time [from 18:00 to 03:00 GMT]," Haikal said at a press conference broadcast by the official tv channels.

The curfew that is currently in place lasts from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Shops will be allowed to work one hour longer seven days a week - until 6 p.m. - instead of 5 p.m., the minister added. Sports clubs are permitted to resume activities on June 15, according to the minister.

Following this step, Egypt's government intends to resume air traffic between the provinces with a low COVID-19 risk level beginning on July 1.

In early July, it is also planned to reopen places of worship, the minister noted.

However, Cairo has extended the ban on visiting beaches and parks until June 30, Haikal said, adding that a limited number of employees were continuing to work in state institutions.

On March 19, the Egyptian government declared the suspension of air traffic in all of the country's airports amid the pandemic. All tourist sites were also closed at that time.

In late May, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that shopping centers and institutions providing various services to citizens would resume operations.

On Wednesday, the country's Health Ministry registered 1,455 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of those infected to over 38,000. The death toll now stands at 1,342.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Egypt Traffic Cairo March May June July Sunday TV All From Government

Recent Stories

NAB advises Shehbaz Sharif to go to Shaukat Khanum ..

22 minutes ago

1,260 shops, 48 industries sealed over SOPs violat ..

6 minutes ago

Four drug paddlers held with 373 litre raw wine

6 minutes ago

LSM behavior exhibits random trajectory

6 minutes ago

Philippines COVID-19 Case Total Tops 24,000 as 443 ..

10 minutes ago

US to Go Ahead With $250Mln Military Package For U ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.