Egypt-Greece Deal to Establish Security, Stability in Eastern Mediterranean - Cairo

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The agreement between Cairo and Athens on the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) will bring stability to the Eastern Mediterranean region, the Egyptian presidential office said on Wednesday, citing the heads of the two countries.

President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis "congratulated each other on the signing of an agreement on the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone."

"During the conversation, the parties came to a consensus that the signing of the agreement ... contributes to the achievement of security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region, and also enables Egypt and Greece to use their natural resources to achieve the goals and interests of two friendly peoples," the office said in a statement.

It added that Sisi and Mitsotakis also discussed the development of the situation in the region.

"An agreement was reached on the need to strengthen coordination in this regard, taking into account the alignment of interests and common positions between the two countries," the statement read.

Last week, Greece and Egypt signed the deal on an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean that would set sea boundaries between the two counters and demarcate an area for oil and gas drilling rights. The Turkish Foreign Ministry denounced the deal, arguing that Cairo and Athens share no mutual sea border and that the proposed EEZ is located on the Turkish continental shelf.