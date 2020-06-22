UrduPoint.com
Egypt Has Over 55,000 Confirmed COVID19 Cases, Death Toll At Nearly 2,200 -Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 03:40 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Egypt has surpassed 55,000 while the country's death toll stands at nearly 2,200 the country's Health Ministry announced late on Sunday night.

"1,475 new positive coronavirus test results have been registered ... In the past 24 hours, 87 people died from the [coronavirus] disease," Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Mogahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

All of the newly-registered patients are being treated at hospitals for coronavirus-infected individuals, according to the spokesman.

"The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Egypt is 55,233 of them 14,736 have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, while 2,193 people have died," Mogahed said.

Egypt's health ministry has called on all people to wear face masks and observe sanitary measures. Violators face a fine of up to 4,000 Egyptian Pounds (about $247).

Beaches and parks are still closed to the public in Egypt and a night-time curfew is in place. State institutions only have a limited number of staff working.

Earlier this month, two of Egypt's ministers decided to self-isolate after coming into contact with coronavirus-infected individuals.

