Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:40 AM

Egypt Has Over 75,000 Confirmed COVID19 Cases, Death Toll at Over 3,300 - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Egypt has surpassed 75,000 while the country's death toll stands at over 3,300, according to the latest data from the country's Health Ministry.

"1,218 new positive coronavirus test results have been registered ... In the past 24 hours, 63 people died from the [coronavirus] disease," Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Mogahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

On Saturday, Egypt reported 79 new deaths from COVID-19, so there is an observable decline in the number of coronavirus fatalities in the country, which is the first downward tendency registered since June 13.

"The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Egypt is 75,253, of them 20,726 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, while 3,343 people have died," Mogahed said.

The Egyptian authorities lifted coronavirus curfews in June and allowed restaurants, movie theaters and gyms to resume their work, provided that they limit the number of customers and observe safety precautions. Starting from July 1, Egypt resumed domestic and foreign air travel, but parks and beaches, except for private hotel beaches, remain closed.

